Fawad Greets Newly Elected Office Bearers Of SCBA

Fri 29th October 2021 | 10:50 AM

Fawad greets newly elected office bearers of SCBA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday congratulated Ahsan Bhoon, the president-elect and other newly elected office bearers of the Supreme Court Bar Association.

In a tweet Chaudhry Fawad said that unfortunately the outgoing president of the SCBA had made the bar subservient to the wishes of some political parties.

He expressed the hope that the newly elected president would restore the independent and free identity of the bar.

