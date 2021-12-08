Fawad greets newly elected office bearers of PAS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday congratulated the newly elected office bearers of Pakistan Advertisers Society (PAS).

In a statement the minister greeted Dr Zelf Munir, Chairperson, Khalid Farid, Vice Chairman and Farheen Salman on being elected General Secretary of PAS.

He expressed the hope that the newly elected office bearers and council members would take meaningful steps for the welfare of the advertising community and standardization of the practices of the advertising industry.