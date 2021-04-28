UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fawad Greets PAEC For Creating Another Made In Pakistan Ventilator

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 08:18 PM

Fawad greets PAEC for creating another made in Pakistan ventilator

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday congratulated the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) for creation of another made in Pakistan ventilator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday congratulated the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) for creation of another made in Pakistan ventilator.

The minister, in a tweet, said: "Congratulations to PAEC for creating another #MadeInPakistan ventilator. "He said Pakistan's achievements in making the world-class medical equipment in two years were commendable.

He congratulated the engineers, technicians and the whole team of the PAEC on the landmark achievement, who had made the nation proud.

Related Topics

Pakistan

Recent Stories

Shops, beauty parlors sealed over violation of Cov ..

3 minutes ago

People rejected PDM's negative designs: CM

3 minutes ago

Russia to deliver 'emergency' virus aid to India

3 minutes ago

Russia to Deliver Over 22 Tonnes of Anti-COVID Equ ..

3 minutes ago

France's Macron to Unveil COVID-19 Lockdown Exit S ..

7 minutes ago

Putin tells Modi Russia will deliver 'emergency' I ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.