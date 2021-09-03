Fawad greets para athlete Haider Ali over winning gold medal in paralympics

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday congratulated para athlete Haider Ali who won gold medal in discus throw at Tokyo Paralympics

"Thanking Haider Ali over his great achievement", the minister said in tweet that the nation was proud of him.

Haider Ali won the gold medal in the fifth round with a throw of 55.26.

It is worth mentioning here that Haider Ali has become the first Pakistani to win a gold medal in the paralympics.