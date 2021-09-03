UrduPoint.com

Fawad Greets Para Athlete Haider Ali Over Winning Gold Medal In Paralympics

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 12:31 PM

Fawad greets para athlete Haider Ali over winning gold medal in paralympics

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday congratulated para athlete Haider Ali who won gold medal in discus throw at Tokyo Paralympics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday congratulated para athlete Haider Ali who won gold medal in discus throw at Tokyo Paralympics.

"Thanking Haider Ali over his great achievement", the minister said in tweet that the nation was proud of him.

Haider Ali won the gold medal in the fifth round with a throw of 55.26.

It is worth mentioning here that Haider Ali has become the first Pakistani to win a gold medal in the paralympics.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tokyo Gold

Recent Stories

PM endorses China's innovative Juncao technology t ..

PM endorses China's innovative Juncao technology to address challenges of food s ..

2 minutes ago
 Putin Says Absence of Russian-Japanese Peace Treat ..

Putin Says Absence of Russian-Japanese Peace Treaty Is 'Nonsense'

2 minutes ago
 Sci-fi blockbuster 'Dune' brings stars to Venice

Sci-fi blockbuster 'Dune' brings stars to Venice

2 minutes ago
 Putin Proposes Launching International Expedition ..

Putin Proposes Launching International Expedition to Arctic High Latitudes

2 minutes ago
 DC advises citizens to use 'Qeemat App' to lodge c ..

DC advises citizens to use 'Qeemat App' to lodge complaints against profiteering ..

7 minutes ago
 Louisiana Residents Launch Hurricane Aid Project A ..

Louisiana Residents Launch Hurricane Aid Project Amid Slow Government Response - ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.