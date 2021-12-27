UrduPoint.com

Fawad Greets Shaukat Tarin On Taking Oath As Federal Minister

Fawad greets Shaukat Tarin on taking oath as federal minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday congratulated Senator Shaukat Tareen on taking oath as Federal Minister.

In a statement, Fawad Hussain said that business community had high hopes from Shaukat Tareen as Minister for Finance.

Shaukat Tareen's efforts to eradicate poverty from the country, promote of construction industry and stabilize national economy were commendable, he remarked.

He said that Shaukat Tareen as Federal Minister would play an important role in the country's economic development.

Fawad expressed his best wishes for Shaukat Tarin and prayed for his success as Minister for Finance.

