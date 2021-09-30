UrduPoint.com

Fawad Greets S&T Ministry, PCDIR On Inauguration Of First Hemp Farm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday congratulated the Ministry of Science and Technology, especially Pakistan Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) on the inauguration of the first hemp farm project.

He said he was glad that this important project had moved forward and Pakistan now was set to become an important part of the multi-billion Dollar hemp industry.

