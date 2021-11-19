UrduPoint.com

Fawad Greets Working Journalists Over Passage Of JPA From Senate

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 02:15 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday congratulated working journalists over the passage of Journalist Protection Act ( JPA) from the the Senate

In a tweet, he said the law would, for the first time, give working journalists the same rights as journalist community enjoyed in highly developed societies.

The minister said the law was manifestation of Prime Minister Imran Khan's commitment to press freedom.

He thanked Minister for Human Rights Shereen Mazari who worked hard to transform this idea into reality on his request.

Fawad said that implementation of this law would play an important role in protecting the journalists and bringing about positive change in their lives.

