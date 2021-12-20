UrduPoint.com

Fawad Grieved Over Death Of Journalists In Road Accident Near Jhelum

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 11:07 PM

Fawad grieved over death of journalists in road accident near Jhelum

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of two journalists in a car-truck collision on GT Road near Jhelum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of two journalists in a car-truck collision on GT Road near Jhelum.

He expressed deep grief over the deaths of journalists Malik Bostan (Dunya news) and Sheikh Raza (Koh Noor TV) in the accident.

Expressing heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased journalists, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

The minister also prayed for speedy recovery of journalists Ghulam Qadir (Public News) and Afzal (tv Today) who were injured in the accident.

Fawad directed Deputy Commissioner Jhelum for treatment of the injured journalists and directed DPO Jhelum for investigation of the accident.

