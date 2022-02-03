UrduPoint.com

Fawad Grieved Over Demise Of Ali Zaidi's Father

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2022 | 06:57 PM

Fawad grieved over demise of Ali Zaidi's father

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over demise of father of Minister for Maritime Affairs and the Sindh-chapter President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Syed Ali Zaidi

The minister, in a condolence message said he was saddened over the death of Ali Zaidi's father and shared grief of the bereaved family.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in the highest ranks of Jannah and grant courage to the bereaved family for bearing the loss with fortitude.

>