ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the death of mother of PM' s Special Assistant for Parliamentary Affairs and Chief Whip of the PTI in National Assembly Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar.

In a statement , the Minister said that this was a big tragedy for Aamir Dogar and his family as there was no substitute for mother.

He said he shared the grief of the bereaved family.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.