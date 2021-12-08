Fawad grieved over demise of brother of former president NPC

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Humayun Iqbal Khan, elder brother of former president of National Press Club (NPC) Farooq Faisal Khan

In a message, he said at this hour of sorrow he shared the grief of Farooq Faisal and his family.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.