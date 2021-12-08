UrduPoint.com

Fawad Grieved Over Demise Of Brother Of Former President NPC

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Humayun Iqbal Khan, elder brother of former president of National Press Club (NPC) Farooq Faisal Khan.

In a message, he said at this hour of sorrow he shared the grief of Farooq Faisal and his family.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

