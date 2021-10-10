UrduPoint.com

Fawad Grieved Over Demise Of Dr Qadeer Khan

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 11:00 AM

Fawad grieved over demise of Dr Qadeer Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned scientist Abdul Qadeer Khan.

In a tweet, the minister said that entire nation was mourning his death.

Paying tributes to the deceased, Fawad Hussain said that Dr Khan's services for the nation and his contributions for strengthening Pakistan's defence will always be remembered.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sunday Family Sad

Recent Stories

October 21 confirmed as public sector holiday for ..

October 21 confirmed as public sector holiday for Prophet&#039;s birthday

30 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th October 2021

3 hours ago
 Madrid, Cordoba celebrate Sultan Al Qasimi’s the ..

Madrid, Cordoba celebrate Sultan Al Qasimi’s theatrical legacy

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber to sponsor 12th World Chambers Con ..

Sharjah Chamber to sponsor 12th World Chambers Congress in Dubai in November

10 hours ago
 Farrukh grieved demise of former AJK PM, President ..

Farrukh grieved demise of former AJK PM, President Sikandar Hayat

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.