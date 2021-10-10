Fawad grieved over demise of Dr Qadeer Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned scientist Abdul Qadeer Khan.

In a tweet, the minister said that entire nation was mourning his death.

Paying tributes to the deceased, Fawad Hussain said that Dr Khan's services for the nation and his contributions for strengthening Pakistan's defence will always be remembered.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.