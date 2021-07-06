Fawad grieved over demise of eminent writer Masood Ashar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of eminent writer, novelist and columnist Masood Ashar.

In a condolence message the minister said the death of Masood Ashar was a shocking news.

He said that Masood Ashar had rendered invaluable services in fields of fiction and journalism and his services will always be remembered.

Chaudhry Fawad said that the late writer was a beautiful combination of knowledge and practice, the vacuum created by his demise will never be filled.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.