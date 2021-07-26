Fawad grieved over demise of father of Ajmal Jami

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the father of Ajmal Jami, an anchor person of a private news channel.

He said that in this hour of sorrow, he shared the grief of the bereaved family.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.