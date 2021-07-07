Fawad grieved over demise of iconic film actor Dilip Kumar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar.

In a statement, the minister said that Dilip Kumar's death marked the end of a golden era in the world of film.

He said that Yusuf Khan who became Dilip Kumar in Indian film industry enjoyed extraordinary fame.

He was an artist with a great talent from whom actors learned the art of acting.

Apart from being an attractive personality, he received immense love and respect from the people for his artistic talent, said Chaudhry Fawad.

He said wherever urdu is spoken and understood, Dilip Kumar has his lovers.

He said the death of legendary actor was a great loss for the film world and movie buffs.

He will live in the hearts of his fans for his versatile work, said Fawad Hussain.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.