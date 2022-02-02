UrduPoint.com

Fawad Grieved Over Demise Of Journalist's Father

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2022 | 11:40 PM

Fawad grieved over demise of journalist's father

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over demise of father of Husnain Riaz Mehar, a senior reporter of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

In a condolence message, the minister said he was saddened over demise of Husnain's father.

He sympathized with the bereaved family and prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in the highest ranks of Jannah.

