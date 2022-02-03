UrduPoint.com

Fawad Grieved Over Demise Of Journalist's Father

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Fawad grieved over demise of journalist's father

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over demise of father of Husnain Riaz Mehar, a senior reporter of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

In a condolence message, the minister said he was saddened over demise of Husnain's father.

He sympathized with the bereaved family and prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in the highest ranks of Jannah.

Related Topics

Pakistan Mehar Family

Recent Stories

US to Keep Pressure on Myanmar Military for Countr ..

US to Keep Pressure on Myanmar Military for Country to Return to Democracy - Sta ..

3 minutes ago
 District Admn expedites crackdown against 'Atta Ch ..

District Admn expedites crackdown against 'Atta Chakis' for overcharging

3 minutes ago
 More than 50 killed in DR Congo machete attack

More than 50 killed in DR Congo machete attack

3 minutes ago
 White House Says 5 States Intend to Deploy More Tr ..

White House Says 5 States Intend to Deploy More Troops to Reinforce NATO's Easte ..

3 minutes ago
 UK, France, Germany 'strongly condemn' North Korea ..

UK, France, Germany 'strongly condemn' North Korea's missile tests

3 minutes ago
 IMF chief warns of economic impact of Ukraine conf ..

IMF chief warns of economic impact of Ukraine conflict

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>