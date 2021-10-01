UrduPoint.com

Fawad Grieved Over Demise Of Mir Khalil's Spouse

Fri 01st October 2021 | 10:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the wife of Mir Khalil-ur-Rehman, the founder of Jang Group and mother of Mir Shakeel-ur-Rehman.

In a tweet, the minister said that her role in the formation of the Jang Group and its development was very important.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

