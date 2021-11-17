Fawad grieved over demise of mother of senior journalist

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of mother of senior journalist Dawn News Islamabad Bureau Chief Iftikhar Hussain Shah

In a condolence message, he prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.