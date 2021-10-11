- Home
Fawad Grieved Over Demise Of Pervaiz Malik
Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of MNA Pervaiz Malik.
In a tweet, the minister said the deceased was a thorough gentleman and sociable person.
