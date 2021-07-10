UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fawad Grieved Over Demise Of Pir Pagaro's Mother

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

Fawad grieved over demise of Pir Pagaro's mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the mother of Pir Pagaro (Pir Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi), head of the Grand Democratic Alliance and spiritual leader of the Hurs.

In a condolence message, the minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Alliance Family Sad Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways launches new seasonal routes to San ..

43 minutes ago

UAE an inspiring model in empowering people of det ..

58 minutes ago

Billionaires Branson, Bezos ready for space trip

2 hours ago

Russia reports record high daily COVID-19 deaths, ..

2 hours ago

DEWA invites students to participate in WETEX, Dub ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,520 new COVID-19 cases, 1,468 reco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.