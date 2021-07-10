(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the mother of Pir Pagaro (Pir Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi), head of the Grand Democratic Alliance and spiritual leader of the Hurs.

In a condolence message, the minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.