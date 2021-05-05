UrduPoint.com
Fawad Grieved Over Demise Of Renowned Columnist M Tufail

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 09:41 PM

Fawad grieved over demise of renowned columnist M Tufail

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned columnist Muhammad Tufail

The minister, in his condolence message, said M Tufail's services in the field of column writing would always be remembered, and the vacuum created by his demise would never be filled.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

More Stories From Pakistan

