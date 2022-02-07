UrduPoint.com

Fawad Grieved Over Demise Of Sadiq Sanjrani's Grandmother

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2022 | 02:22 PM

Fawad grieved over demise of Sadiq Sanjrani's grandmother

Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the grandmother of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the grandmother of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

In a condolence message, Chaudhry Fawad said he shared the grief of the bereaved family.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Senate Family Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

CAR Ambassador in Moscow Congratulates Newly Appoi ..

CAR Ambassador in Moscow Congratulates Newly Appointed Russian Counterpart

25 seconds ago
 Three alive, seven missing after Nigeria oil vesse ..

Three alive, seven missing after Nigeria oil vessel fire

26 seconds ago
 OIC Child Rights Meeting Observes a Minute of Sile ..

OIC Child Rights Meeting Observes a Minute of Silence for the Child Rayan

20 minutes ago
 Embattled rappers fight to speak out in troubled D ..

Embattled rappers fight to speak out in troubled DR Congo

4 minutes ago
 Dry, cold weather forecast for city

Dry, cold weather forecast for city

4 minutes ago
 India behind recent incidents of terrorism in Paki ..

India behind recent incidents of terrorism in Pakistan, says Sheikh Rashi

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>