ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the grandmother of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

In a condolence message, Chaudhry Fawad said he shared the grief of the bereaved family.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.