February 05, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the mother of Senator Sania Nishtar.

In a condolence message, the minister said that the death of a mother was a great loss and he shared the grief of the bereaved family.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

