UrduPoint.com

Fawad Grieved Over Demise Of Senior Journalist Rafiq Azad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 01:10 PM

Fawad grieved over demise of senior journalist Rafiq Azad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of senior journalist Rafiq Azad.

In a statement, the minister said that late Rafiq Azad was a fearless journalist and the vacuume created by his death will never be filled.

The minister said that services of the late Rafiq Azad in the field of journalism will always be remembered.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Sunday Family

Recent Stories

Inclusive transitions from UN peacekeeping mission ..

Inclusive transitions from UN peacekeeping missions are critical for sustaining ..

43 minutes ago
 Brazil registers new 712 COVID-19 deaths

Brazil registers new 712 COVID-19 deaths

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drone

2 hours ago
 India reports 28,591 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 28,591 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE sets right tone for entrepreneurs

Local Press: UAE sets right tone for entrepreneurs

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.