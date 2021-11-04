Fawad grieved over demise of senior journalist Qudratullah Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Qudratullah Chaudhry, senior journalist, Analyst and Group Executive Editor of Daily Pakistan.

In a message, he said he was saddened to hear the news of Qudratullah Chaudhry's death.

He said with the demise of the late Qudratullah Chaudhry, a bright chapter of journalism was closed.

The minister said services of late Qudratullah for the rights of journalistic community would always be remembered.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace andgrant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.