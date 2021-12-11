UrduPoint.com

Fawad Grieved Over Demise Of Senior Journalist

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 01:55 PM

Fawad grieved over demise of senior journalist

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of senior journalist Tariq Wardag

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of senior journalist Tariq Wardag.

In a statement issued here, the minister expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and said his services in the field of journalism would always be remembered.

He prayed to Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

