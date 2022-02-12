Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over demise of senior journalist Irshad Bhatti's wife

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over demise of senior journalist Irshad Bhatti's wife.

In a condolence message, he prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

Fawad was saddened over death of Bhatti's wife and said he shared the grief of the bereaved family.