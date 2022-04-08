ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday extended condolences on the death of the mother of senior journalist Ali Sher.

In a statement the minister said he shared the grief of the bereaved family.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.