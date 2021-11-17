Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Sheikh Rafiq Qamar, elder brother of Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

In a condolence message, he said death of Sheikh Rashid's brother was a great shock.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.