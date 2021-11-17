UrduPoint.com

Fawad Grieved Over Demise Of Sheikh Rashid's Brother

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 04:28 PM

Fawad grieved over demise of Sheikh Rashid's brother

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Sheikh Rafiq Qamar, elder brother of Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Sheikh Rafiq Qamar, elder brother of Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

In a condolence message, he said death of Sheikh Rashid's brother was a great shock.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Interior Minister Rashid Family

Recent Stories

Shahbaz, Bilawal's speeches reflect their defeat: ..

Shahbaz, Bilawal's speeches reflect their defeat: Fawad

51 seconds ago
 Liverpool terror blast planned for 'at least' 7 mo ..

Liverpool terror blast planned for 'at least' 7 months: police

52 seconds ago
 EAEU Intergov't Council to Be Held in Yerevan on N ..

EAEU Intergov't Council to Be Held in Yerevan on Nov 18-19 - Bishkek

54 seconds ago
 Russia Hopes 5+2 Format Meeting on Transnistria Wi ..

Russia Hopes 5+2 Format Meeting on Transnistria Will Be Held Soon - Lavrov

56 seconds ago
 French 'rare blood' drive seeks to woo diverse don ..

French 'rare blood' drive seeks to woo diverse donors

4 minutes ago
 Police arrest six drug peddlers; recover nine kilo ..

Police arrest six drug peddlers; recover nine kilograms of hashish

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.