(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the mother of former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar.

In a condolence message, the minister said that the death of mother was a big shock for Shoaib Akhtar and he shared the grief of the bereaved family.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.