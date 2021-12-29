UrduPoint.com

Fawad Grieved Over Demise Of Son Of Senior Journalist

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Published December 29, 2021 | 04:26 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of the son of GNN reporter and senior journalist Wasif Mahmood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of the son of GNN reporter and senior journalist Wasif Mahmood.

The minister in a message shared the grief of the bereaved family.

He prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

More Stories From Pakistan

