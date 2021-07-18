UrduPoint.com
Fawad Grieved Over Demise Of Veteran Politician Mumtaz Bhutto

2 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

Fawad grieved over demise of veteran politician Mumtaz Bhutto

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of veteran politician former governor and chief minister of Sindh Mumtaz Ali Bhutto.

In a statement, the minister said that the demise of veteran politician was really sad news.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

More Stories From Pakistan

