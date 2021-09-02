(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday expressed his grief and sorrow over the sad demise of veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Gilani.

"In this hour of grief, I express my heartfelt condolences to the people of Kashmir on behalf of the Prime Minister, the Government of Pakistan and the people, he said in a video message.

"We salute that great freedom fighter," he said adding that although Gilani's long fight of freedom, started even before 1947, has come to an end but the journey of his struggle would continue.

He said the sad news of Gilani's death has shocked and saddened the people of Kashmir as well as Pakistan.

The candle to fight against Indian tyranny lit by Syed Ali Gilani in Kashmir would continue till winning independence.

The minister said that Syed Ali Gilani spent his entire life for freedom of Kashmir and in love of Pakistan and islam.

He always fought for the freedom and rights of Kashmiris.

The people of Pakistan and Kashmir would carry forward the urge to freedom instilled in their minds by the deceased leader.