Fawad grieved over loss of lives in AJK road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the tragic bus accident in Baloch area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement,the minister regretted the loss of precious lives in the tragic accident.

Chaudhry Fawad said he shared in the grief of the families of thosekilled in the accident.

Fawad prayed for speedy recovery of the injured in the accident.