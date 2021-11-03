UrduPoint.com

Fawad Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In AJK Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 05:07 PM

Fawad grieved over loss of lives in AJK road accident

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the tragic bus accident in Baloch area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the tragic bus accident in Baloch area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement,the minister regretted the loss of precious lives in the tragic accident.

Chaudhry Fawad said he shared in the grief of the families of thosekilled in the accident.

Fawad prayed for speedy recovery of the injured in the accident.

