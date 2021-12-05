Fawad grieved over loss of lives in school coaster accident at Dina

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over loss of precious human lives in tragic accident of a Lahore private school trip coaster at Dina.

The incident with innocent children was really tragic, Chaudhry Fawad said in a statement.

The Federal minister shared the grief of the families of teachers and students who lost their lives in the road mishap.

The minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved families to bear this loss with fortitude. The minister also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.