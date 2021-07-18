ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of an illustrious actress Naila Jaffery.

In a tweet, the minister said cancer has taken another life. The deceased was a well-known face of Pakistan Television.

He prayed the Almighty to have mercy on Naila and rest the departed soul in eternal peace.