UrduPoint.com

Fawad Grieved Over PTI MNA's Demise

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2022 | 10:51 PM

Fawad grieved over PTI MNA's demise

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member of National Assembly Haji Khial Zaman from Hangu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member of National Assembly Haji Khial Zaman from Hangu.

The minister, in a condolence message, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Fawad said he was deeply saddened to hear passing of Haji Khial, who was an active and bold politician.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Hangu Family From

Recent Stories

NCSW launches 3-year strategic plan

NCSW launches 3-year strategic plan

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan accords top priority to projects for Afgh ..

Pakistan accords top priority to projects for Afghanistan: Prime Minister

2 minutes ago
 UN Chief Speaks by Phone to Russia's Lavrov, Ukrai ..

UN Chief Speaks by Phone to Russia's Lavrov, Ukraine's Kuleba - Spokesman

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan committed to further deepen its multiface ..

Pakistan committed to further deepen its multifaceted cooperation with Germany: ..

2 minutes ago
 Corona RT-PCR test standard rates fixed

Corona RT-PCR test standard rates fixed

6 minutes ago
 Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss JCPOA, ..

Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss JCPOA, Situation Around Ukraine - Mos ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>