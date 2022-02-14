Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member of National Assembly Haji Khial Zaman from Hangu

The minister, in a condolence message, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Fawad said he was deeply saddened to hear passing of Haji Khial, who was an active and bold politician.