Fawad Grieved Over Rafiq Tarar's Demise

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2022 | 01:17 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday expressed deep grief over the death of former president Rafiq Tarar.

In a condolence message he said he was saddened to hear the news of former president of Pakistan's demise.

He prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

