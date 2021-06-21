UrduPoint.com
Fawad Grieved Over Senator Kakar's Demise

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of Senator Usman Khan Kakar.

Usman Khan Kakar, a senior leader of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) breathed his last on Monday in Karachi.

In a condolence message, the minister said, that Usman Khan Kakar was a good human being and a senior parliamentarian.

The minister prayed for the rest of departed soul in eternal peace and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

More Stories From Pakistan

