Fawad Grieved Over Senator Kakar's Demise
Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of Senator Usman Khan Kakar.
Usman Khan Kakar, a senior leader of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) breathed his last on Monday in Karachi.
In a condolence message, the minister said, that Usman Khan Kakar was a good human being and a senior parliamentarian.
The minister prayed for the rest of departed soul in eternal peace and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.