ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of Senator Usman Khan Kakar.

Usman Khan Kakar, a senior leader of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) breathed his last on Monday in Karachi.

In a condolence message, the minister said, that Usman Khan Kakar was a good human being and a senior parliamentarian.

The minister prayed for the rest of departed soul in eternal peace and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.