Fawad Grieved Over Ziauddin's Demise

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday expressed deep and sorrow over the demise of Ziauddin, a senior journalist and former editor of Dawn News

The minister said Ziauddin was one of most capable, fiercely independent journalist he (the minister) came across, has left for his final abode.

Ziauddin was no commoner, a wise man - integrity and boldness added to his personality. You will be missed Zia sb," he tweeted.

The services of deceased journalist would be remembered for ever, the minister said.

Fawad prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

