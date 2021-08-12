UrduPoint.com

Fawad Grieves Demise Of Veteran Actress Durdana Butt

Fawad grieves demise of veteran actress Durdana Butt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of well-known actress Durdana Butt.

In his condolence message, he said that Durdana Butt was an artist with great talents from whom other actors also learned.

Apart from her attractive personality, she received immense love and respect from the people for her artistic talent, said Chaudhry Fawad.

The minister said her death was a great loss for the showbiz industry.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

