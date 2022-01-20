Fawad grieves over loss of precious lives in Lahore blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday expressed deep and sorrow over loss of precious human lives in the Lahore blast.

The minister extended his condolences to the families of those killed in the blast and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.