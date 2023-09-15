Open Menu

Fawad Hassan Fawad Calls On PM Kakar

Published September 15, 2023

Fawad Hassan Fawad calls on PM Kakar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Privatisation Fawad Hassan Fawad called on caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here on Friday.

During the meeting, the prime minister congratulated Fawad Hassan Fawad on assuming the charge of the ministry.

He also expressed best wishes for him.

The prime minister hoped that the caretaker minister for privatisation would play a key role in implementing the government's vision to bring reforms in the institutions and revive the country's economy.

