Fawad Hassan Fawad Indicted In Assets Beyond Means Case

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 04:17 PM

Fawad Hassan Fawad indicted in assets beyond means case

An accountability court on Monday indicted Fawad Hassan Fawad, former principal Secretary to prime minister, and his three family members in assets beyond means reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB)

LAHORE, Sept 07 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Monday indicted Fawad Hassan Fawad, former principal Secretary to prime minister, and his three family members in assets beyond means reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Akmal Khan conducted the proceedings of the case, wherein Fawad Hassan Fawad,� Rubab Hassan, Waqar Hassan and Anjum Hassan appeared in the court.

As the proceedings started, the accused requested the court to allow them to withdraw their acquittal applications.

At this, the court accepted the request and�indicted�all the accused.

However, they denied charges levelled by the NAB in the reference and contended to contest that.� Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till October 7 and summoned prosecution witnesses for recording their statements.�NAB had alleged that the former principal secretary had accumulated assets beyond his sources of income. It was alleged that he owned assets worth Rs 5 billion, besides multiple benami accounts.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Lahore High Court division bench had granted post-arrest bail to Fawad Hassan Fawad in the case.

