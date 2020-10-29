Fawad hopes British authorities to deport Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said the government's strategy to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan has entered into the next phase and hoped British authorities would deport him to serve his prison term in his country

Talking to media after inaugurating a calligraphic exhibition at a local mall, he said, "Hopefully the British judicial system will respect Pakistan's judicial system and deport Nawaz Sharif to serve his prison term in his country." Chaudhry Fawad termed the public meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement as a big failure despite Pakistan Muslim League (N) had 20 members of provincial and National Assembly from that particular division and said, "We can analyze that no one has any interest in this movement of PML-N." "The people who love Pakistan and want it to move forward cannot agree to the narrative of opposition," he said while reminding the opposition to review its politics.

The federal minister also criticized the opposition for maligning the state institutions of judiciary and army and said, "If the government gets changed on someone's will, it would set entirely a wrong precedent." Chaudhry Fawad warned the opposition, saying, "No one will come into their blackmailing and give relief to those facing corruption cases while rest of the matters can be sorted out through sitting together." He said if the opposition disagreed with the government on any other issue, both could sit together and resolve their differences, keeping aside those who were facing court cases.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has also stated in his speeches and interviews that the government was ready to sit with opposition parties to sort out all matters, setting aside the matters of those facing court cases.

The federal minister termed the statement of Ayaz Sadiq regarding release of Indian pilot Abhinandan as irresponsible and inappropriate and said Pakistan Air Force response to India after Pulwama incident through hitting the enemy entering their territory and Pakistan's narrative on this incident was acknowledged internationally.

Ayaz Sadiq did not think about his own respect and his country while giving such statements. "Countries are run on strategies and such statements have reflected that the government should refrain from taking opposition into confidence on national security matters", he said.

He said if India had returned our soldiers back in 1999, it did not mean they were terrified. "If still Ayaz Sadiq was unable to understand all this, he can come and we can brief him".

The opposition lacks the ability to think before giving such statements that how India and the international world will interpret their statements, he said.

The federal minister inaugurated the three-day calligraphic exhibition showcasing around 23 Islamic calligraphy art pieces and appreciated the efforts of artists.

He said our faith and religion is incomplete without the love of our beloved Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him) which we need to make the European countries understand.