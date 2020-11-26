UrduPoint.com
Fawad Hussain Chaudhry Advises PDM Leadership To Hold Virtual Public Meetings

Thu 26th November 2020

Fawad Hussain Chaudhry advises PDM leadership to hold virtual public meetings

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry Thursday advised Pakistan Democratic Moment (PDM) leadership to postpone their scheduled public rallies and arrange virtual events via video links to mitigate the loss of lives feared due to the ongoing pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry Thursday advised Pakistan Democratic Moment (PDM) leadership to postpone their scheduled public rallies and arrange virtual events via video links to mitigate the loss of lives feared due to the ongoing pandemic.

Talking to a private news channel, Fawad wished the Pakistan People's party chairman a speedy recovery from Coronavirus and asked him to exercise caution and protect the elderly population which was most vulnerable in their Jalsas (public gatherings).

Minister urged politicians to avoid "mixing and mingling" and host virtual functions where possible as politics and power were connected with people's lives and well-being.

He also made an impassioned appeal to the nation to join hands with the government and defeat the second wave of coronavirus with strictly observing standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He also made it clear that the opposition would not be able to get NRO, adding, the government will no longer allow the opposition to continue holding its physical public meetings to create potential threat to masses' lives.

The minister said that holding public gatherings despite court's directives was clear violation against the law.

He advised people to stay away from the opposition's public meetings and take the threat of coronavirus seriously by participating only in economic and business activities.

