Fawad Hussain condemns assassination attempt on Absar Alam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday strongly condemned the assassination attempt on senior journalist Absar Alam.

In a tweet, he said that police had been asked to immediately investigate the incident and details would be released to the media as soon as they come to light.