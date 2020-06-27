Fawad Hussain criticizes PML-N leaders for defending corruption, Panama, fake medical reports

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday satirically termed the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N as courageous people for defending corruption, Panama and fake medical reports

After listening to the press conference of PML-N leaders, Fawad Hussain criticized them in a tweet, saying, "the leaders of PML-N have great courage how they defend corruption, Panama, fake medical reports, sickness in Lahore and walks in London".

"We could not even defend Rs. 25", Fawad Hussain said while referring to the increase in petrol price.