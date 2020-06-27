UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fawad Hussain Criticizes PML-N Leaders For Defending Corruption, Panama, Fake Medical Reports

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 07:02 PM

Fawad Hussain criticizes PML-N leaders for defending corruption, Panama, fake medical reports

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday satirically termed the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N as courageous people for defending corruption, Panama and fake medical reports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday satirically termed the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N as courageous people for defending corruption, Panama and fake medical reports.

After listening to the press conference of PML-N leaders, Fawad Hussain criticized them in a tweet, saying, "the leaders of PML-N have great courage how they defend corruption, Panama, fake medical reports, sickness in Lahore and walks in London".

"We could not even defend Rs. 25", Fawad Hussain said while referring to the increase in petrol price.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Corruption Petrol Technology Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz London Price Panama Muslim

Recent Stories

Emirates Post issues commemorative stamps featurin ..

48 minutes ago

SEPMA 2020 Digital Awards Reveals Public Voting Ca ..

50 minutes ago

France arrests six over Banksy artwork stolen from ..

49 seconds ago

Unidentified gunmen killed one in Bajaur

51 seconds ago

Safety kits distributed among 48 special persons i ..

53 seconds ago

Case registered against land developer for occupyi ..

58 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.