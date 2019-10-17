Fawad Hussain for equipping farmers with latest technology to enhance per acre crop yield

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 05:00 PM

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhary Fawad Hussain here Thursday said that equipping the farmers with latest technology was the greatest need of the hour as through traditional farming, the country's economy cannot flourish

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhary Fawad Hussain here Thursday said that equipping the farmers with latest technology was the greatest need of the hour as through traditional farming, the country's economy cannot flourish.

The farmers will have to use latest technologies to get more crop yield, the minister said while addressing an international workshop on "Strategies for Government, Industry and Academia linkages for Sustainable Agriculture" organized by Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University.

He said, the government has the responsibility to provide conducive environment to private sector for business. The Minister further said, the youth particularly females should be empowered and made more independent. New technologies were providing opportunities to women to set up their businesses independently, he added.

Fawad Chaudhary said, the private sector provides jobs not the government as the government creates environment conducive for employment.

The government was trying to create an environment where jobs are available. The government wanted to create job opportunities in the private sector in order to boost trade and industrial sector which would bring employment, he said.

The Minister said the PTI government had its priority to provide conducive environment for strengthening the economy that would promote trade and industry.

He said, the government had decided to allow the universities to establish their businesses.

Later talking to media persons, the minister said, the government has constituted a committee for 'Azadi March' and hoped that Moulana Fazal ur Rehman would sit at dialogue table. He said, Moulana sahab should adopt attitude like politicians and no one would be scared of sticks. "We are unable to understand the demand of Moulana sahib," he added. He said, "We should be proud of Imran Khan's leadership which brought the country on international political scenario."

More Stories From Pakistan

